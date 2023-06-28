ODI World Cup 2023: Hotel room rates in Ahmedabad soar up to 10x for India-Pakistan match on Oct 15

Even before a ball being bowled at ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the hotel room rates in Ahmedabad have experienced a significant surge, with prices soaring nearly ten-fold in some cases for the much-awaited India-Pakistan match on October 15, said a report.

The surge follows the announcement of the fixtures for the ODI World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, revealing that India and Pakistan would face off in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate 1 lakh spectators, on October 15.

Hotel booking websites are indicating an unprecedented demand, which has resulted in a sharp increase in room tariffs for October 15.

Room rentals have escalated nearly ten times, with some hotels charging close to Rs 1 lakh, while many establishments are already sold out for that particular day.

On regular days, luxury hotel room rates in the city range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. However, for October 15, prices have surged to Rs 40,000 and even Rs 1 lakh in some instances.

For instance, the Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in the city currently offers a deluxe room for Rs 5,699 on July 2. Yet, on October 15, the same hotel is charging Rs 71,999 for a one-day stay.

Hotels such as Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel and Pride Plaza Hotel on SG Highway have similarly increased their rental rates for that day, with prices reaching Rs 90,679 and Rs 36,180, respectively. Even the budget-friendly Cama Hotel on Sabarmati Riverfront has raised its rental to Rs 27,233, compared to its usual rate of just over Rs 3,000.

Notably, several five-star hotels in the city, including ITC Narmada, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt, and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad, are fully booked for October 15 due to the overwhelming demand.

“There is also great traction for the match between India and Pakistan, likely on October 15. Bookings have already been made for the October 13-16 period and hotel rooms in the city are expected to be sold out on most match days,” said Kenaan McKenzie, General Manager of ITC Narmada while talking to Times of India.

“Inquiries are pouring in from international cricket groups, fans as well as sponsors, McKenzie added. VVIPs are likely to make a beeline, too,” the manager added.

According to the Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA) of Gujarat, the price hikes by hotels are in response to the high demand, particularly from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and upper-middle-class cricket fans residing in other states.

The spokesperson for HRA-Gujarat, Abhijeet Deshmukh, explained that hotels raise tariffs when inquiries for specific dates increase, aiming to maximise revenue due to the assurance of full occupancy.

Deshmukh further noted that the surge in demand primarily comes from NRIs and upper-middle-class or affluent individuals from other cities or states who prioritise luxury hotels.

"If the hoteliers think that the demand is very high for a particular period, they will try to make some revenue because they are assured that rooms will be full despite higher rates. Once the demand drops, the room rentals will also come down," said Deshmukh.

"Since their first choice would be luxury hotels and they plan in advance, they might have started booking rooms in city hotels, which might have resulted in no occupancy in some of the hotels," the spokesperson added.

"Budget hotels in the city have not yet witnessed a significant surge as middle-class cricket fans, who typically prefer such accommodations, tend to make their decisions to attend the match at the last moment," added the spokesperson.

The surge in hotel room rates highlights the immense excitement surrounding the India-Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the willingness of fans to invest in premium accommodations for the event.

Also Watch | Congress' Rahul Gandhi visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi's Karol Bagh; pics go viral

Also Watch | ISB’s Pramath Raj Sinha’s gives tips to survive in today's job market at BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit