‘On track to do an ARR of Rs 100cr…’: ‘Big fan’ Namita Thapar signs a sweet deal with Go Zero off Shark Tank India

Almost a month after making his pitch on Shark Tank India Season 4, Kiran Shah, the entrepreneur behind the zero-sugar ice cream brand Go Zero, recently clinched a sweet deal from Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, a shark herself.

Thapar took to X to share her admiration for Kiran and his brand, predicting that Go Zero is on track to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹100 crore this year. What seemed to have impressed her the most was that the 'zero-sugar' ice cream maker secured Rs 5 crore in sales in January, which is traditionally an off-season for ice cream considering its the peak winter month in India.

Related Articles

“With sales of ₹5 cr in Jan (the off-season for ice cream), this fabulous Shark Tank founder is on track to do an ARR of ₹100 cr. Ice cream with zero sugar, half the calories & absolutely delicious flavors!” she shared on X.

Although Namita wasn’t present during Kiran’s pitch on Shark Tank India Season 4, she was so impressed by Go Zero’s success that she personally invited him for a meeting in Pune. Hinting at a potential deal, she revealed that she had reached out to investor Arjun Vaidya for guidance.

“I wasn’t there the day he pitched, but I have been a big fan of Kiran Shah & Go Zero (a daily staple in my freezer),” she said, lauding the company's rapid growth. Her favorite flavours are raspberry and mango duets, she added.

With a sales of 5 cr in Jan (the off season for ice cream), this fabulous shark tank founder is on track to do an ARR of 100cr. Ice cream with zero sugar, half the calories & abs delicious flavours ! I wasn’t there the day he pitched, but I have been a big fan of Kiran Shah & Go… pic.twitter.com/lFNtVTOSvO — Namita (@namitathapar) February 22, 2025

During his pitch on Shark Tank India, Kiran Shah showcased his ambition to make Go Zero the biggest ice cream company in India. Valuing his company at Rs 100 crore, he sought Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity stake. He received offers from Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta, ultimately striking a deal with Aman for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1.5% equity.