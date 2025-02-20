Shark Tank India: Founder who lost his wife 20 days ago makes pitch, sharks say 'real role models for Indian men'

The Shark Tank India judges were left deeply moved by the emotional and inspiring journey of HireForCare, a startup dedicated to helping children with neurological disabilities like cerebral palsy and autism.

The founders of HireForCare are Rajat Vij, a single father raising a child with cerebral palsy, and Ram Niwas, who tragically lost his wife in a car accident just 20 days before the Shark Tank India shoot. Their heartfelt pitch not only highlighted a pressing need in India’s special childcare sector but also broke societal stereotypes.

Rajat and Ram entered Shark Tank India seeking Rs 36 lakh for 3 per cent equity in the startup launched in March 2021, not just to grow their business but to build a support system for families struggling with similar challenges. Ram, a father of two, shared how his late wife was his biggest strength, making his presence on stage even more emotional.

"We’re not just building a business; we’re creating a community," Rajat said passionately. "This investment isn’t just about money—it’s about a shared mission to bring change."

The sharks were visibly moved. Kunal Bahl called them "strong beyond words," while Vineeta Singh openly admitted her own unconscious bias, saying:

"When I heard about this, I expected women pitchers. That’s how stereotypes work. Seeing you both running a nanny business challenged my thinking. You are real role models for Indian men. Hats off to you."

Beyond their emotional story, the sharks saw huge potential in HireForCare’s unique business model. Anupam Mittal advised them to expand their ecosystem to cater to India’s growing demand for special needs childcare.

Recognizing both the impact and business opportunity, the investors came together for a rare all-shark deal, offering ₹36 lakh for 5% equity. Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, and Peyush Bansal decided to collectively invest, providing not just funds, but invaluable mentorship and strategic support.

With this funding, HireForCare is set to scale its operations, providing a safe, reliable, and expert-driven platform for families of special needs children across India. The founders left the stage with more than just a deal—they walked away with a stronger network, expert guidance, and a renewed mission to create lasting change.

This Shark Tank India moment was more than a business pitch—it was a powerful testament to resilience, love, and the impact of entrepreneurship with a purpose.

