'Shraddha Kapoor was excited to be on Shark Tank India Season 4, but...': Her co-founder's response leaves sharks in splits

Palmonas, a demi-fine jewellery brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, has made its way to Shark Tank India Season 4, shows a promotional video.

Presenting the jewellery brand to the Shark Tank India panel, the video shows Palmonas founders Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari can be heard pitching saying, “Welcome to the world of demi-fine jewellery. With our third co-founder, Shraddha Kapoor, we are building India’s most loved demi-fine jewellery brand.”

The sharks were quick to notice Shraddha’s absence. Aman Gupta, founder of boAt, inquired, “Shraddha Kapoor didn’t come?”

Pallavi responded, “She was very excited to come on the show.” Surprised, Aman pressed further for the reason, to which Pallavi explained, “I told her, yeh tumhari expertise nahi hai (this is not your expertise).” The panel burst out in laughter.

Palmonas has been in business since 2022. It claims itself as one of the first demi-fine jewellery, which means the products are made with high-quality materials but is priced in the affordable category. Often, demi-fine jewellery is made with sterling silver and semi-precious stones.

