Once a security guard, now a developer: Tamil Nadu man’s journey at Zoho wins hearts online

A Tamil Nadu man’s journey from a security guard to a software engineer at Zoho has gone viral on LinkedIn, capturing hearts across the country. Abdul Alim’s story is one of resilience, self-learning, and unshakable determination — proof that opportunity often finds those who refuse to give up.

In his LinkedIn post, Alim recounted how he left home in 2013 with just ₹1,000, spending ₹800 on a train ticket. With no job or shelter, he spent nearly two months on the streets before securing work as a security guard at Zoho’s office.

During one of his 12-hour shifts, Alim’s life took a turn. A senior Zoho employee, Shibu Alexis, noticed him and struck up a conversation. “He asked my name and said, ‘Alim, I can see something in your eyes,’” Alim recalled. Although he had studied only up to Class 10 and knew basic HTML, his curiosity to learn stood out.

Alexis decided to mentor him. For eight months, Alim juggled day-long shifts with evening programming lessons. His dedication paid off; he built a simple app that visualised user input, which Alexis shared with a Zoho manager.

Impressed by his initiative, the manager invited Alim for an interview. Despite his worries about lacking a college degree, he was reassured: “At Zoho, you don’t need a college degree. What matters here is you and your skills.” Alim cleared the interview and joined as a developer.

Eight years later, he remains at Zoho as a software development engineer. Expressing gratitude, Alim wrote, “I want to thank Shibu Alexis for all the knowledge and lessons and Zoho for allowing me to prove myself. And on the final note, it is never too late to start learning.”

Social media users praised his grit and Zoho’s culture of merit over credentials, calling his story a reminder of how mentorship and self-belief can change lives.