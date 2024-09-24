'One India enjoys Coldplay concerts while another struggles': Harsh Goenka on India's growing divide, netizens say 'you are right'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Tuesday took to X to mention that a significant cultural shift has come up among urban Indians, contrasting their changing priorities with the basic needs of many others. He pointed out that the traditional focus on "Roti, Kapda, Makaan" (food, clothing, and shelter) is evolving into a lifestyle that prioritizes experiences and luxury.

"Urban Indians are clearly shifting from Roti, Kapda, Makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," he wrote in the post. Goenka cited the recent frenzy surrounding Coldplay’s concerts scheduled for January 2025 in India. The tickets for these highly anticipated shows sold out quickly, with resale prices skyrocketing to five times the original cost. This enthusiasm for international artists is not limited to Coldplay; popular singers like Diljit, Dua Lipa, and Bryan Adams have also seen massive ticket sales. Diljit’s tickets, priced at Rs 7,000, were particularly popular, reflecting a growing willingness among urban audiences to invest in entertainment experiences, he added.

"Coldplay’s January 2025 shows sold out swiftly, with resale prices hitting 5x the original. Diljit’s tickets, priced at Rs 7,000 saw massive sales, as did Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams’ concerts. Two Indias are emerging—one enjoying these luxuries, while the other struggles to meet basic needs," he added.

He said that this trend illustrates a cultural shift where urban Indians are prioritizing luxury and experiences over essential needs. Goenka further said that two distinct Indias are emerging: one that indulges in extravagant concerts and experiences, and another that struggles to fulfill basic requirements like food and shelter.

While some people are willing to spend large sums on concert tickets, many others continue to face economic hardships, highlighting a growing divide within the country. As the affluent class invests in entertainment, many individuals in lower economic brackets find it challenging to meet their daily needs.

Netizens also agreed with Goenka's thought. "Be it IPhone 16 rush or cold play tickets, it is more of FOMO.. A small %age will actually use the iPhone16 added features. Large %age will flaunt it and put it on SM Same with Coldplay. Small %age will be there for enjoying the music. For many, it is to flaunt it on SM. Classic example of both FOMO and "living on virtual world" syndrome," a user commented. Another one wrote, "I don’t want to miss out mindset. Be it like New Apple Phone or concert tickets, I need to get it and show off in X, Facebook, to friends etc. mindset. And Hope these tickets are not purchased by some groups to sell them in black market."

"Hope people are not buying on EMIs (urban Indian so called privilege). This might not be Urban India's love for rock music, it might be status in housing societies and corporate cafeteria 'Ya I am going" and "Ya I went, it was so so". 😜," a third user wrote.