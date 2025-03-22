One mango for Rs 10,000! UPSC aspirant's experiment, turns out to be a thriving venture for his family

An unusual gift during the pandemic has turned into a golden opportunity for Sumanbai Gaikwad, a farmer from Bhosi village in Bhokar taluka, Telangana. With just ten saplings of the world’s most expensive mango, her modest farm has now become the talk of the region—and possibly a future fruit empire.

Sumanbai arrived at the District Agriculture and Grain Festival 2025 on March 17 with a woven basket of Miyazaki mangoes, drawing instant attention. Known for their rich taste and vibrant red hue, these exotic mangoes can fetch up to ₹10,000 apiece.

Her journey began with her son Nandkishore Gaikwad, a UPSC aspirant whose studies were disrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown. Forced to return home from Pune, he stumbled upon the Miyazaki variety while browsing online.

Curious and determined, Nandkishore imported ten saplings from the Philippines, paying ₹6,500 per plant. Planted two years ago, they’ve now borne 11 to 12 fruits this season, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

Finding the Right Market

To price the crop accurately, Nandkishore consulted Warpudkar, a renowned Miyazaki cultivator from Parbhani, who advised the ₹10,000 per mango valuation. The buzz at the fair has sparked interest from local farmers now eyeing this premium fruit venture.

Held in Nanded, the agri fair—backed by the Collector’s Office, Zilla Parishad, and Agriculture Department—honoured 29 progressive farmers using modern and sustainable techniques. “Agriculture offers immense opportunities for those willing to innovate,” said Collector Rahul Kardile.

The fair featured 82 stalls, showcasing everything from organic produce to herbal supplements.

Why Miyazaki Mangoes Matter

Miyazaki mangoes stand out for their beta-carotene, folic acid, Vitamin C, and Vitamin A content—offering a nutrient-rich, immune-boosting and skin-friendly profile. Despite their sweetness, they maintain a balanced sugar level, making them a source of instant energy.

For Sumanbai, what began as a son's experiment is now a thriving venture—proof that the seeds of innovation can indeed bear fruit.