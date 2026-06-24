‘One thing India does better...’: US woman explains why she prefers Indian apartments

An American content creator living in India has gone viral after sharing her reasons for believing that Indian apartments offer a better living experience than many residential buildings in the United States.

In a recent Instagram reel from officiallythebext, the user compared apartment construction in the two countries, arguing that Indian homes provide greater privacy and significantly better sound insulation.

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"One thing that India does better than the US is apartment construction," she says in the video.

According to her, the difference lies in the materials used to build residential complexes. While many apartment buildings in the US rely on drywall and wood framing, Indian apartments are largely built using concrete and brick structures.

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You can hear everything

Explaining her experience of living in American apartments, she said noise from neighbouring homes can be a constant issue.

"In the US, apartment walls are often made of drywall. You can hear everything your neighbours are doing," she said.

By contrast, she noted that Indian apartments feel much quieter because the walls are thicker and more solid.

"Here in India, most apartments are concrete. They're much quieter and you get a lot more privacy," she added.

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Watch viral video here:

A different perspective on housing

While discussions around real estate often focus on property prices, amenities and location, her observations highlighted how construction methods can directly affect daily comfort.

The video also sparked conversations about building standards in different countries. Many users pointed out that concrete construction, which is common in India, tends to offer better acoustic insulation than lightweight drywall systems frequently used in North America.

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Viral reaction

The reel quickly gained traction online, with several viewers sharing their own experiences of apartment living. Some users agreed that Indian apartments generally provide better soundproofing, while others noted that construction quality can vary depending on the builder and location.

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A user commented, "Frankly, it depends on the price point. In India, you were probably living in a fancier building in a nicer neighborhood. You can find concrete apartment in high rent urban areas in the USA too. My neighborhood in NYC has plenty of concrete apartments but they will also cost you 5000-6000 a month."

Another user said, "lol not all houses in India is like that,i can hear every little noise even running kitchen water from both next door neighbour"

Third user commented, "I like our concrete walls. That's true. Can't hear anything from outside. Especially if you add good glass windows then the house is zen. But I do miss the brick walls where we could hammer nails any time we wanted to hang anything. Now we need a hammer drill for everything."