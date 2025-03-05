'Online MBAs from IIMs, a big scam!': Critic slams online MBAs, calls them overpriced, ineffective; Stirs debate

A Bengaluru-based product manager has ignited debate over the value of online MBAs, calling them a “big scam” after a struggling student at IIM Kozhikode reached out for help.

Gaurav Attri, on LinkedIn, shared the story of a cancer survivor enrolled in IIM Kozhikode’s online MBA program with a ₹5 lakh loan. “He is only bread earner in his family. He reached out to me for help because of Cancer he has not working since last year and he has not gotten any interviews because of the gap in the profile,” Attri wrote.

He didn’t hold back in his criticism, warning against online MBAs in India: “MBA is the last degree you will pursue in your life,” he stated, adding that it’s about “practical learning” and that Indian MBA colleges are “placement agencies more than anything else.” His advice? “If you want to do an MBA, then only do it in Physical Mode.”

His post sparked intense reactions. Some agreed outright. One user declared, “Yes. Online MBA is just a waste of time. They only show you recorded videos & you need to learn from this.” Another shared a personal experience: “I already did my MBA in 2012 from Amity. But still I was searching for IIM degrees but they are charging havoc for online MBA with just some recorded videos. It’s better to go abroad & do your MBA from good universities.”

However, others pushed back, arguing that online MBAs can still be useful under the right circumstances. One commenter noted, “Whether online or offline, it depends on an individual’s decision. It might be he/she is just looking to gain some knowledge and upskill himself/herself rather than seeking something concrete out of it.”

Another highlighted the benefits for working professionals: “Online MBA if done from IIM with a full-time job, can give amazing results in the long run, as placement requirements aren’t there and with the degree and knowledge, promotions/job switch become a lot more easier.” But they admitted, “However without a job, it is definitely not a good option.”

The debate rages on: Is an online MBA a smart career move, or just a costly mistake?