'Book the tickets': CEO offers employees ₹10,000 and 3 day paid leave for parents’ trip ahead of Mother's day

While most employees wait for appraisal emails or holiday calendars, staff at a Delhi-based marketing firm got something far more personal this Mother’s Day — a paid chance to disappear from work, switch off their phones, and spend three uninterrupted days with their parents.

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Rajat Grover, the CEO of a marketing and PR firm, announced that employees would receive three days of paid leave along with ₹10,000 to take their parents on a vacation.

The announcement, shared in a now-viral Instagram video, was aimed at encouraging employees to reconnect with their parents and spend quality time with them.

“Sometimes we do not ask them. We are in our own busy lifestyle. We go in the morning and come back home in the night. We never even ask. Sometimes we know but end up not asking anything of them. We don't know anything about their health,” Grover said in the clip.

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Grover urged employees to speak to their parents, understand their wishes, and plan a short getaway with them.

“Ask them, book the tickets, pack the bags for three days. It will be paid leave from the company. We will be reimbursing Rs 10,000 for that. This is an initial step from our side,” he added.

Alongside the video, Grover also shared a note about how children often postpone spending meaningful time with their parents.

“We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us. Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years, without ever asking for anything back,” he captioned the post.

“Maybe it's time we asked them one question: ‘What's something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen,” he added.

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