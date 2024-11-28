scorecardresearch
Order arrived, train delayed: Bengaluru techie shares how he ordered food via Zomato on train

Order arrived, train delayed: Bengaluru techie shares how he ordered food via Zomato on train

While on the train, Sunny R Gupta decided to skip the traditional train attendant service in favour of Zomato, ordering a Triple Schezwan Rice from a nearby restaurant with the option for delivery at the next station, Panvel

Bengaluru techie shares experience of ordering food via Zomato on train Bengaluru techie shares experience of ordering food via Zomato on train

A Bengaluru tech enthusiast, Sunny R Gupta, has captured the internet's attention with his recent experience ordering food through Zomato while travelling from Mumbai to Pune. His post detailing the adventure has quickly gone viral on social media platform X.

1: Random Zomoto PNR pop-up

During his train journey, Gupta randomly opened the Zomato app after receiving a prompt to enter his Passenger Name Record (PNR). Intrigued, he decided to skip the traditional train attendant service in favor of Zomato, ordering a Triple Schezwan Rice from a nearby restaurant with the option for delivery at the next station, Panvel.

2: Let's order Zomoto on train

Gupta shared his excitement, stating, “I found this hotel serving Triple Schezwan Rice. I have an option to choose delivery at any upcoming station. Picked Panvel.”

Extra tip

Additionally, he also shared how Zomato's delivery on train service accepts advance bookings up to 4 days in advance.  

3: Order arrived, train delayed

However, the journey took a twist when the train experienced delays. Gupta explained in a follow-up post, “The train is running late, and Zomato says my food is prepped and waiting at the station. Previous station was Thane, next up Panvel.”

In a humorous update, he quipped, “This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on @zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me, and I’m running late. My message to Zomato: This is not the experience I wished you to have. I would like to thank you for your patience. As a token of appreciation, I will pay Rs 50 tip extra on my next order.”

4: Arrived at Panvel

5: Received the food, Finally!

As the train finally arrived at Panvel station, Gupta shared a video of the food delivery, commenting, "Alright so he is here! Smooth handover. Polite guy.”

6: Uh oh! No cutlery?

While Gupta praised the overall service, he noted one drawback: the restaurant failed to provide cutlery, which posed a challenge during his journey. “I will raise it with Zomato to ensure the hotel gets to know about the issue,” he added.

Gupta’s post has gone viral, amassing over 900,000 views and sparking conversations about the evolving landscape of food delivery services in transit.
 

Published on: Nov 28, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
