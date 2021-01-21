Over 1,100 schools at border, coastal areas chosen for NCC training

The government has identified more than 1,100 schools in border and coastal areas where students would soon be getting training under the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

"Our Prime Minister has decided that NCC should be expanded. The training of NCC should be provided in border areas and coastal areas. We have identified more than 1,100 schools in such areas where NCC training would be given soon," Singh said.

While there were just 28 per cent girl cadets in the NCC earlier, their numbers have increased to be 43 per cent of the total cadets, the minister said in his speech at an NCC camp here.

A total of 1,000 cadets, including 380 girl cadets, drawn from all states and Union territories of the country, are participating in this nearly month-long camp that will culminate on January 28.

On coronavirus vaccines, the minister said, "Two vaccines are being manufactured in the country. We consider the entire world as one family. We will do vaccination not only in India but also provide these vaccines to our neighbouring countries where it is required."

"Moreover, if it is needed, we will provide vaccines to other countries of the world too," he stated.

From Wednesday onward, India has been sending COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

The minister said, "The government has decided that when it comes to employment, the NCC cadets would be given preference. As far as I know, this preference is being given. In the selection process, NCC cadets are given additional marks too."

The NCC, which comes under the Defence Ministry, is the largest voluntary youth organisation of the country which was raised in 1948.

