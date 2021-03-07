Over 2.06 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till March 6: HealthMin

Union Health Ministry has announced the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India have crossed 2.06 crore. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive had begun on January 16. In the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, healthcare and frontline workers in the country had received the jab. Beneficiaries started to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from February 13 onwards.

The second phase of the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After administering 1.5 crore doses to healthcare and frontline workers during the first phase, people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities are being administered the vaccine

in the second phase.

A total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been administered to date, according to a provisional report released at 7:00 pm on Saturday. This number includes 69,72,859 healthcare and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have received the first dose of the jab, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the second phase, 4,69,782 people above the age of 60 and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with comorbidities have received the vaccine.

Saturday i.e March 6 marked the 50th day of the nationwide vaccine drive. A total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7:00 pm, according to a Health Ministry report. Among there were 9,44,919 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 2,13,503 healthcare, frontline workers who received the second dose on Saturday.

The 9,44,919 people who received the first dose include 6,26,805 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 1,14,036 aged between 45 and 60 who have comorbidities.

