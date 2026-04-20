'Pak is busy making their own Cheap...': Netizens mock new 'Pakistani Dhurandhar' show referencing Operation Sindoor, RAW

Pakistani Dhurandhar: A Pakistani TV clip featuring a RAW chief delivering “shudh Hindi” in a thick Urdu accent has gone viral—prompting social media to dub the series Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat the unofficial “Pakistani Dhurandhar.”

From dramatic “Akhand Bharat” declarations to a line about playing “Holi with enemy’s blood,” viewers have turned the scene into a meme fest, mocking both the dialogue and its over-the-top delivery.

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The spoof-like portrayal of Indian intelligence officials, played by actor Javed Sheikh, has triggered widespread reactions online, with users comparing the show to Dhurandhar: The Revenge and sharing parody takes across platforms. Sheikh appears as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) chief, a portrayal that has drawn widespread mockery online.

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Pakistani Dhurandhar

The term “Pakistani Dhurandhar” was used by X and Reddit users to humorously draw parallels with director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially after clips surfaced showing Sheikh’s character delivering high-pitched strategic warnings in heavily accented Hindi.

In one viral video, Sheikh’s RAW official is shown discussing plans targeting Pakistan. He says, “Pakistan ka Diwalia bhale hi na nikle, lekin social media pe Pakistan ka Diwalia kar do (Even if Pakistan is not destroyed, destroy them on social media).” His assistant replies, “Wo to hum karte hi rehte hain (That we keep on doing).”

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Indian Unidentified Dhurandhar is doing his job quietly,



While Pakistan 🇵🇰 is busy making their own Cheap Dhurandhar.



🤡pic.twitter.com/4rvmBhiN8W — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) April 16, 2026

In another moment from the same sequence, Sheikh’s character says, “Bharat me abhi tak May 2 ko kuchh bada nahi hua (Nothing major has happened in India since May 2). Operation Sindoor ki rat mitane aur sarkar ka gussa thanda karne ke liye RAW ko bohot kuchh karna padega (To end the conversation around Operation Sindoor and to calm down the government's anger, RAW willl have to do a lot).”

Dhurandhar Pakistani Version 😂



Funny how after the Pahalgam attack, some people rushed to say “art and artists have nothing to do with terrorism.”



Now look at the same “art” being used as soft power… pushing narratives that Operation Sindoor targeted innocents, not… pic.twitter.com/8PibVoNZwb — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 16, 2026

Social media users react

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Social media users reacted quickly to the tone and staging of the scenes. One user wrote, “Lol, and Pakistanis were talking about 'not doing enough research' about Pak in indian movies (sic).”

A separate comment read, “Akhand Bharat map too in the background....Peak detailing (sic).”

An X user added, “Did you download the wrong Dhurandhar (sic)?”

Another user wrote, "RAW ka HQ hai ya kisi local Hindu donation organisation ka office. peak detailing."

Viewers also reacted to the language delivery itself. One Instagram user wrote, “Urdu accent me Shudh Hindi with poor acting (Hindi in Urdu accent with poor acting) (sic).”

Another commented, “Even our agents don't speak so much Hindi (sic).”

The conversation around the portrayal of RAW and Pakistan has intensified since the release of Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil and others in key roles. The sequel was co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.