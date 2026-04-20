Renewable energy stock with losses in long term rose 16% today; here's why

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. gained nearly 16% on Monday after the company won domestic orders worth Rs 3,490 crore. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock rose 15.74% to Rs 224.95 on Monday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,210 crore. A total of 13.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.20 crore.

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The renewable energy stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148.30 on March 30, 2026 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 348.90 on June 12, 2025.

The stock has been falling in the long term. Sterling and Wilson stock declined 23% in a year and crashed 60% in two years. The stock clcoked losses of 29.26% in five years.

The company has been declared as L1 bidder in a tender of Coal India for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 875 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, said the firm.

The total value of contract including O&M and taxes is Rs 3,490 crore.

"The company also received an order for a 50 MW AC project in Maharashtra, India from a leading Indian Private IPP. With these new order wins, the total value of EPC order inflow in FY26 has exceeded Rs 10,062 crore," said Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.

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Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “We are delighted to announce our first project from Coal India, and to partner in their renewable energy growth story. We are excited to close an eventful FY26 on a strong note and achieve more than Rs 10,000 crore in EPC order inflows, which is significantly higher than our initial target set for the year. India continues to remain on a strong growth trajectory in renewable development and as one of India’s leading solar EPC companies we continue to look forward to sustaining the growth momentum.”

Q4 earnings date

The company will announce its Q4 earnings and FY26 earnings on April 23, 2026.

"Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Further, pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives which was closed from April 01, 2026, will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of the said results," said Sterling And Wilson on April 16.

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Q3 earnings

Consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 2 crore, a decrease from Rs 17 crore recorded in the December 2024 quarter. This decline was primarily attributed to an exceptional charge of Rs 30.84 crore linked to additional legal costs from a US subcontractor case following a final arbitration decision.

On a positive note, revenue from operations increased by 14%, reaching Rs 2,092 crore compared to Rs 1,837 crore during the same period last year.

For the December 2025 quarter, EBITDA was reported at Rs 51 crore, down from Rs 73 crore in the previous year's comparable period. Consequently, the EBITDA margin decreased to 2.4% in Q3, compared to 4% year-on-year.

Additionally, net debt saw a reduction of nearly Rs 4 crore in the December 2025 quarter compared to the previous quarter. However, net working capital remained negative at Rs 407 crore.

About Sterling and Wilson

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is an end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. It provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualising to commissioning.