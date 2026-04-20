Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32: Aditya Dhar's blockbuster just ₹53.96 cr behind Baahubali 2 as it beats Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run, steadily moving closer to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s global record. The film has earned Rs 1,115.67 crore nett in India over 32 days, while its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 1,756.64 crore, just Rs 53.96 crore away from surpassing the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster.

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Released on March 19, the film recently crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which finished its run at Rs 1,742.10 crore. However, Baahubali 2 continues to hold second place with Rs 1,810.60 crore globally, setting the next major target for Dhurandhar 2.

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide (Source: Sacnilk)

Dangal: Rs 2,070 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1,810.60 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1,756.64 crore (running)

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs 1,742.10 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1,354.84 crore

RRR: Rs 1,230 crore

KGF Chapter 2: Rs 1,215 crore

Jawan: Rs 1,160 crore

Pathaan: Rs 1,055 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1,042.25 crore

Dhurandhar 2's weekly performance

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The film’s weekly performance reflects a strong opening stretch followed by steady hold in later weeks. It collected Rs 674.17 crore in week one and Rs 263.65 crore in week two. Collections continued with Rs 110.60 crore in week three and Rs 54.70 crore in week four. In its fifth weekend, the film earned Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday, taking its India nett total to Rs 1,115.67 crore.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has contributed Rs 421.10 crore to the global tally, including Rs 1.10 crore added on its fifth Sunday.

Despite its strong run, the film is now facing fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which opened to Rs 58 crore in its first weekend in India.

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About Durandhar: The Revenge

Featuring a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 has delivered one of Bollywood’s biggest box office performances in recent years. As it enters its fifth week, trade watchers will closely track whether it can maintain momentum and challenge Baahubali 2’s long-standing record.