Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes coronavirus test after meeting COVID-19 positive philanthropist

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent testing for the novel coronavirus. He was in a meeting with Edhi Foundation's Chairman Faisal Edhi, who later tested positive for the virus.

Edhi had met PM Khan at his residence in Islamabad where he handed in a donation cheque. Later Edhi tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated at his home.

Officials from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital collected his samples, but the results aren't in yet.

"I am happy to announce that the prime minister has agreed to get tested for coronavirus on my advice," said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital CEO, Dr Faisal Sultan, the premier's personal physician said. He is also the topmost authority in controlling the pandemic in Pakistan.

After Faisal Edhi, son of the renowned philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi tested positive, it was suspected that PM Khan could have caught the infection due to local transmission.

Edhi met Khan on April 15 and made a donation to the Pakistani government's coronavirus relief fund.

The meeting between Edhi and Prime Minister Khan was only for seven minutes, but doctors recommended that Khan tested. In a photo that was released, both were seen meeting without gloves or masks.

At least 9,794 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan while 209 people have died.