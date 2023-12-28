Pakistan: Video of 8-month lion cub travelling in a car goes viral; netizens say 'its eyes look so sad'

A lion cub that was spotted in a car during a traffic jam in Pakistan has left netizens an unhappy lot. A video capturing the same is now going viral on the social media platform Instagram.

This unbelievable video showing a lion cub named Mufasa seated inside a car has been going viral on the Internet. The clip was shared on Instagram by a page called Umbreen Ibrahim Photography, and in the video, it can be seen, as the black-coloured car pauses at a traffic signal, a young lion peeking out of the car.

The video has angered a lot of people regarding the fact that a wild animal should not be kept in a domestic household and that his right place is in the wild. One comment under the post reads, “Lions r not pet... Pls release him in wild.” “Wild animals loosing it’s wild Nature is depressing it’s like humans lost the ability to think,” added another user.

Another internet user pointed out the fact that it is good that the lion cub ended up here instead of the circus and wrote, “Even though its sad, the lion was picked up from the wild with the purpose to be sold, it safely landed to be with a family thankfully and not got sold to a circus.”

“But he doesn't seem happy! You can't just domesticate these animals like this. When they do what they actually in wild, then people come and give their unnecessary gyan ki these animals should not be shown any mercy and stuff!” wrote a fourth user.

Pointing out the fact how this act is illegal, another user wrote, “Okay illegal, dangerous and abusive. Someone please inform foresr reserve services.”

“It's a crime to keep a wild animal as a pet. They should be behind the bars to keep him like this. He's not in his natural position seems like confused or maybe scared he deserves to be in a forest with his family. @peta @pfa.official @bigcatsanctuary @bigcatrescue @barstoolbigcat,” reads another comment.