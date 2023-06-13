Pakistani bike-hailing app Bykea hacked, users get abusive messages while logging in

A Pakistani bike-hailing app called Bykea was hacked on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. As a result of the hack, some users received abusive messages when they tried to log in.

Bykea is a popular ride-hailing service in Pakistan. It has over 10 million users and operates in over 100 cities across the country.

People flocked to Twitter to share photographs of abusive messages and notifications they received after Bykea was hacked. They said that they received an abusive message when they tried to log in to the Bykea app.

wait what 😂😂😂😂 @bykeapk what is this some one is not having a good dag at byeka #bykea #bykeapk pic.twitter.com/maJw85VC9b — شارق سلیم💓 (@n_shariq) June 13, 2023

Bykea confirmed the hack in a statement. The company said that it is working to fix the issue and that it is investigating the matter.

"We apologise for the inappropriate messaging sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised. Our team has restored it. Bykea app is fully functional and safe to use," the firm said in a statement.

The company said that it is taking the security of its users' data very seriously. It said that it is working with law enforcement to track down the hackers.

The hack is a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity. Users should be careful about what information they share online and they should use strong passwords.

Here are some tips for staying safe online:

Use strong passwords and change them regularly.

Be careful about what information you share online.

Be aware of phishing scams and don't click on links in emails or text messages from unknown senders.

Keep your software up to date.

Use a firewall and antivirus software.

Be careful about what apps you download and install on your devices.

Be careful about what websites you visit.

