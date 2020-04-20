Palghar mob lynching: Police take 101 into custody; all you need to know

Palghar Police have arrested a case against 110 people, including nine juveniles, in connection with the mob lynching of two seers and one driver by the Gadchinchle villagers in Maharashtra. The victims were beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys, according to NDTV. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30). An FIR has been filed against 110 people, out of which 101 accused have been sent to police custody till April 30.

Here are 5 things to know about the Palgarh incident:

1. When did Palghar incident happen

The brutal killing happened on April 16th night in Gadchinchle village of Palghar.

2.How did the Palghar incident happen

Three people -- two seers (sadhus) and one driver -- were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palgarh to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten. After that, he the Palgarh police came to rescue the three, they were also attacked by the villagers. In the video, the villagers were seen attacking the police's van, as well. The police took the victims to a nearby hospital, but they were declared deadand to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were kidnapping children.

3. What did the police say?

An FIR has been filed against 110 people, out of which 101 have been sent to police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile centre. District Magistrate of Palgarh K Shinde said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three. After that, the men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

4. What is the political reaction?

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a high-level probe into the Palghar incident. "The cruelty with which mob lynching in Palghar happened is beyond inhuman. I demand a high-level inquiry and the strictest action be taken at the earliest," he said. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office released a statement saying, "The Palghar incident has been acted upon. Police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus and one driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself". "Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

5. What did celebrities say?

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar said, "Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly".



Cricketer Irfan Pathan condemned the Palghar incident and wrote on Twitter, "So hurtful to see the images of Palghar mob lynching terrible and barbaric act".

