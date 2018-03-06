Pari Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma's horror movie collects Rs Rs 2.14 crore on Monday

Anushka Sharma starrer horror movie Pari which released last Friday has received lukewarm response at the box office. The movie earned Rs 2.14 crore on Monday, bringing its total collection of four days to Rs 17.48 crore. Pari's highest single-day collection until now has been on Sunday when it minted Rs 5.51 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report its collection:

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr. Total: 17.48 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018

After watching Pari's trailer, expectations were high with the movie. Several reports said that the movie is likely to become a game-changer in the horror genre but looking at its collections, it seems otherwise. Pari has also received mixed reviews from the film critics.

Given that Pari was released on Holi, more footfall was expected but the movie only managed to collect Rs 4.36 crore on its opening day. Over the weekend, it earned little over Rs 10 crore but on Monday the movie saw a sharp dip in its collection.

However, Anushka Sharma has been praised for her portrayal of the character with critics saying that she managed to do full justice to the role. Nevertheless, several critics have pointed out that the storyline could been crisper.

Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricket team's skipper, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to praise the movie and her acting.

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari is also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in pivotal roles.