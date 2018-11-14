Passengers bypass Modi, Goyal; write to Donald Trump for train halt at Palam station

Now, we know that the Indian Railways is quite prompt and responsive on social media. But what if you are so unhappy with the state of affairs of the national transporter that you need to bring out the big guns? And no, we don't mean Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railways, or even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We mean a slightly different big gun - US President Donald Trump.

It may sound slightly bizarre, but it is true. An association has written to the US President because they want the Chetak Express, numbers 12981 and 12982 to stop at the Palam railway station on the Rewari route.

They believe that lakhs of passengers will benefit. So, a representative of the association has tweeted to President Trump. Also, it is in Hindi.

If you are wondering why they did not write to the railways minister or the chief minister - they did. However, they haven't received a single response.

You never know, now that the US President has been involved, Indian authorities may take notice.

But maybe the association is taking a cue from what President Trump said about America's relations with India during the White House Diwali celebrations and asked for help. During the White House Diwali celebrations President Trump said, "Modi is my friend and now her (Ivanka) friend and has great respect for India and the Indian people that I can say," as he introduced Ivanka Trump to the audience.

President Trump also said that he was grateful for his friendship with PM Modi and the deep ties both the countries share before lighting the ceremonial diya in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.