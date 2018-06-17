Patanjali's Kimbho app to be launched in a week

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali may soon launch its instant messaging app - also dubbed as a desi version of WhatsApp - Kimbho. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on Friday, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said that the Kimbho app will be launched around International Yoga Day which falls on June 21.

Last month, Patanjali had released Kimbho app on Android's Play Store and iOS' App Store but removed it in just few hours of launch. Patanjali claimed that the instant messaging app was released for one-day trial and would be back on app stores officially very soon after technical development phase was over.

Balkrishna explained as to why Patanjali had removed Kimbho from play stores. He said: "In just two hours of launch, over three lakh people downloaded the app and around 37 crore people searched about Kimbho. We had not anticipated such response and our server couldn't support the load."

While Patanjali claimed that it was a day-long trial, experts believe that it was the security threat that prompted the company to pull down Kimbho. A French security researcher, who tweets under pseudonym Elliot Alderson, had then said that "when you make a press release and launch your app publicly, it's call an official launch. This is not how trial is done". Interestingly, the removal of Kimbho from stores had come soon after Elliot had called the messaging app a 'security disaster'.

Immediately after the launch, the French security researcher had claimed that he can access all the messages of users on Kimbho App. He said: "This KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers... If it is not clear, for the moment don't install this app."

However, in recent interview, Patanjali MD Balkrishna claimed that Patanjali has hired several hacking firms but none of them has so far raised any security feature issues.

Here are some of the features of Kimbho, as Patanjali claims