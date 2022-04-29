Pathan, Tiger 3, Prithviraj; Amazon Prime bags big Bollywood releases

Amazon Prime Video has grabbed the biggest Bollywood releases, which comprise movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

Virtually all large budget Hindi films will be streaming on the OTT platform. Amazon Prime Video announced a slew of upcoming Indian original series and films that made their debut on the platform worldwide on April 28.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Prithviraj, and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Jee Le Zara, are all going to release on Amazon Prime Video.

List of big Bollywood releases set to debut on Amazon Prime

The upcoming movies that will stream on the OTT platform after their theatrical release include - Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3 and Pathaan; Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola from Ajay Devgn FFilms; and Excel Media and Entertainment's Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan.

Amazon Prime also has a special collaboration with Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.



Furthermore, Dharmatic Entertainment's Aye Watan Mere Watan, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Maa, and Telugu film Ammu are Amazon Original Movies, that will be directly released on the OTT platform.

