Tiger 3 teaser: Salman-Katrina starrer to hit cinemas on Eid 2023

Superstar Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser was released on Friday. Salman Khan shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of ourselves.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

In the teaser, Katrina Kaif can be seen pulling off stunts as she is helped by stunt choreographers. After the routine, she walks up to a dozing Salman, and asks him to start his practice too. "Tiger is always ready," he says.

The duo was last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat.

Tiger 3 is the third in Salman and Katrina's series of action films. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

In the film series, Salman Khan plays an Indian spy Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina). The movie has been shot in several foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia, while a significant portion has been shot in Delhi-NCR.

The teaser comes in after the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which will also release next year.

