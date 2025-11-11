'Patna isn’t what desis made it out to be': Aussie vlogger breaks internet with positive take on Bihar, netizens react

An Australian travel vlogger known as Fozzie Bhai on Instagram is earning praise for a video that breaks stereotypes about Bihar. In his latest reel, he highlights Patna’s cleanliness, warmth, and civic pride, describing it as a “friendly” and “surprisingly clean” city.

“Patna, Bihar isn’t what desis made it out to be. It is actually a very friendly city,” he says in the video, greeting locals in Hindi as he walks through Patna’s streets. He notes that while infrastructure work is underway, the city remains notably clean. “There’s clearly an emphasis on cleanliness here,” he adds.

Fozzie, who has spent almost two years in India, often shares candid takes on Indian cities. This time, he focused on Patna’s changing image, acknowledging that development is ongoing but civic sense remains strong among residents.

In the caption, he appeared to call out foreign creators who sensationalize India’s flaws. “Is India really as dirty as the ragebait travel vloggers would have you believe?” he wrote. “After living here for nearly two years, I can tell you it’s not as black and white as it’s often shown.”

The video quickly went viral, especially among Indians frustrated with negative portrayals of their cities. Comments ranged from pride to humor. “Tier 2 cities in India are cleaner than tier 1 cities,” wrote one user. Another added, “I’ve seen foreigners appreciate Bihar more than our own people. Ironic, isn’t it?”

Locals welcomed the gesture warmly. “Welcome, bro. Spend some time here—you’ll meet the nicest people,” one comment read. A user jokingly remarked, “You won’t get views showing this side—Bihar only gets negative PR!”

The clip has since sparked wider discussions about how smaller Indian cities like Patna are evolving — not just in infrastructure, but also in attitude. As one viewer summed it up, “Sometimes it takes a foreigner to remind us how far we’ve come.”