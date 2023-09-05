Peak Bengaluru moment! Auto driver uses digital marketing by asking passengers to tag him on Instagram

Auto rides in Bengaluru have become very interesting as people keep sharing their unique experiences on social media. And one such experience was shared on X (formerly Twitter) as a user shared how an auto driver asks his passengers to tag his Instagram handle if they are riding with him.
An X user named Udayan, posted a photo of the auto driver and added the caption, “Digital marketing x Rickshaw wala. A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him.”
“He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100% @peakbengaluru,” the post further said while also tagging the Peak Bengaluru handle.
The user further shared a screenshot of the driver’s Instagram profile which shows that he has 693 followers. The snapshot also shows that he has posted a number of photos of his vehicle.
Users on the microblogging site found the whole story very amusing as a user commented, “Man it's new generation!”
Another user shared that he saw the similar thing in Punjab’s Ferozepur. While another commented, “This is the real creator economy.”
One user on X asked whether the auto driver had a profile on the Elon Musk-owned platform as well.
In another auto ride story last month, a woman got an ultimatum from her auto driver. The driver reached the pick-up point and sent a text “I’ve reached”, then he sent the same text again. And in his third message he simply wrote, “Time is over.” The post did not make it clear whether she was able to board her ride or not.
