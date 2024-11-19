Peak Bengaluru Moment! 'I’m a graduate who is looking to raise...': Auto driver's startup pitch goes viral, netizens say, 'this could be a scam'

Bengaluru, known as India’s startup hub, has recently been buzzing with a unique story. Samuel Christy, an auto driver and aspiring entrepreneur, has captured the public's attention with a clever move.

He displayed a poster in his auto, inviting passengers to talk about and possibly support his startup idea. The heartwarming pitch quickly went viral after a passenger shared it on Reddit, sparking praise and discussion online.

Samuel Christy, an auto driver and graduate, has gone viral after a passenger posted a photo of his creative poster on Reddit. The poster, placed behind the driver’s seat, says: "Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate who is looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you're interested, please talk to me."

The initiative was first spotted on Reddit, where it was called "Peak Bengaluru," a term used to describe moments of exceptional creativity and effort from the city. The post quickly gained popularity, getting thousands of views and sparking a lot of discussion.

Reddit users had mixed reactions to Samuel’s initiative. Some admired his creativity, with one user commenting, "I think it's a great effort. Hope he succeeds!" Another offered support, saying, "If he's interested, I could help him for a price." However, there was also some scepticism, with one user stating, "May God bless him," and another warning, "This could be a scam too. Auto drivers are the biggest scamsters in Bengaluru."

“This could be a scam too, the auto drivers are the biggest scamster in Bengaluru few years back there was an auto guy who used to find daily near my office in Koramangala. He got somehow JEE Advanced score card of some guy, anyone who took his auto he shows it to them saying it’s his son and he don’t have money for his admission. He even took money from many of my colleagues for his fake fund raising. Later he caught by one of my colleague who somehow knew that guy whose score card he was using he complaint to police and that guy caught," a user wrote.