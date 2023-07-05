'Peak Bengaluru moment’ spotted on IndiGo aircraft ramp; here's how

In the internet world, the constant attention-grabbing incidents happening in Bengaluru are popularly known as the ‘Peak Bengaluru moments’ and another such moment popped up on Twitter recently.

A Twitter user named Pooja Singh shared a picture of a ramp of the airline IndiGo. The words printed on the ramp read, “Common ramp for founders and funders”. Singh wrote in the caption, “Peak Bengaluru moment. @peakbengaluru Spot the difference.”

This wordplay by the airline describes the essence of Bengaluru, as the city is known for having the highest number of startups. So the people living in the city are either the ‘founder’ of a startup or a funder (an investor in a startup).

People on the internet also find it quite relatable and said that the ramp accurately represents the city and its people.

This post by Singh has managed to grab the attention of internet users and, by far, has generated 38k views on Twitter.

One of the users commented, “Just another day at BLR Ramp!”

Just another day at BLR Ramp! 😄 — FatBoySlim❤️✈️🇮🇳 (@sandeeprrao1991) July 5, 2023

Check out some of the best reactions from the internet:

Common ramp for founders and their funders 🔥 — Yashwanth (@myashwanth30) July 4, 2023

It should be as peak Pratt and Whitney moment.

Nothing else — Baban -  ♡ (@MIFG_Airways) July 5, 2023

Too good — Samarth Shrimal (@ShrimalSamarth) July 4, 2023

