Peak Bengaluru Moment! 'This is the magic of Digital India': Netizens react after auto driver takes payment via smartwatch QR Code

A Bengaluru auto driver has left social media users impressed and amused after accepting payment for a ride using a QR code displayed on his smartwatch.

The image titled “Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move” shows a rickshaw driver showing a QR code to a customer on his smartwatch.

The auto driver was flagged down by a passenger who wanted to pay for the ride using their smartphone. Instead of reaching for a traditional payment method, the driver displayed a QR code on his smartwatch, allowing the passenger to scan and pay using their mobile wallet.

The passenger was surprised and impressed by the driver's tech-savvy approach. They captured the moment on video and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral. The video has received thousands of likes and shares, with many praising the driver for his innovative use of technology.

As expected, the comments section is full of praise for the tech-savvy driver. One user commented, “Anna: 1. All of us: 0.”

Another user said, “Auto Anna becoming more Digital!”

“This city is something else #peakBengaluru,” another user wrote.

A user mentioned, “This auto driver looks very smart, this is the magic of Digital India.”

"With this, you can easily understand why Bengaluru is the tech city of India," a user wrote.

“Modern-day dilemmas need cutting-edge approaches,” read a comment. “With this, you can easily understand why Bengaluru is the tech city of India,” a user wrote.

Last year, the internet was also charmed by a similar story from Bengaluru. A driver using the Namma Yatri service impressed a passenger by showing his smartwatch when they requested to pay with a QR code.

“Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he’s saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag,” the caption read.