Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman's massive reach on Bumble goes viral, investor tells her 'monetize your profile'

A Bengaluru woman's magnetic presence on the popular dating app Bumble has piqued even the interest of an investor.

Eepsita Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how her reach on Bumble helped her attract the attention and interest of an investor. She posted a screenshot of her conversation with the investor, who proposed she should monetise her impressive reach on the app. Earlier on Friday, Gupta posted that 16,521 people have liked her profile on Bumble, which instantly went viral.

"Bangalore really needs more women," she said in her viral post on X.

Bangalore really needs more women, wtaf pic.twitter.com/ehkZHi1oo5 — Eepsita Gupta (@Eepsita) September 22, 2023

An investor approached Gupta with a distinctive deal that, at first, brought about bursts of laughter from the woman. Yet, the investor insisted on the gravity of his proposal, suggesting otherwise.

The offer was simple yet strategic. The investor requested this woman to incorporate a specific line in her conversations or endorsements to founders, a line that encourages them to invest their money in the investor's fund. If she does and the founders end up investing money in the fund, then a percentage of the amount invested would be offered to her in return.

Ya girl is being offered carry because of her Bumble reach.



If this isn’t @peakbengaluru, I really don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/Qum4N4LnVM — Eepsita Gupta (@Eepsita) September 22, 2023

After hearing the proposal, the woman couldn't stop laughing, but the investor responded by insisting he was serious about the concept.

The post, shared widely across various platforms, comes from an anonymous woman who claims to have struck gold using the popular dating app, Bumble.

Met people on NYC who knew how many Bumble matches you have.



🙌🙌 take a bow girl. — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) September 22, 2023

Ma girl is going to be rich 🤑 — Amitabh Verma (@amitabh26) September 22, 2023

Have mixed feelings about this one. — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) September 22, 2023

i want to hear the impression count — Sanskar is Building 👨‍💻 AI 🪄 Apps (@IndianAppGuy) September 22, 2023

"My girl is going to be rich," one user wrote. "Distribution wins always, even if it's through bumble," another user wrote. "I want to hear the impression count," another user wrote.

“Met people on NYC who knew how many Bumble matches you have,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Have mixed feelings about this one.”

Also Read: Amid India-Canada row, property confiscation notice pasted outside Nijjar’s house near Jalandhar