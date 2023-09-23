scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman's massive reach on Bumble goes viral, investor tells her 'monetize your profile'

Feedback

Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman's massive reach on Bumble goes viral, investor tells her 'monetize your profile'

A woman's post on X about 16,521 people from Bengaluru liking her profile on Bumble went so viral that even an investor advised her how to monetise her massive reach on the dating app

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
She posted a screenshot of her conversation with the investor, who proposed she should monetise her impressive reach on the app. She posted a screenshot of her conversation with the investor, who proposed she should monetise her impressive reach on the app.
SUMMARY
  • A woman shared how her reach on Bumble helped her attract the attention of an investor.
  • She posted a screenshot of her conversation with the investor, who proposed she should monetise her impressive reach on the app.
  • After hearing the proposal, the woman couldn't stop laughing

A Bengaluru woman's magnetic presence on the popular dating app Bumble has piqued even the interest of an investor.

Eepsita Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how her reach on Bumble helped her attract the attention and interest of an investor. She posted a screenshot of her conversation with the investor, who proposed she should monetise her impressive reach on the app. Earlier on Friday, Gupta posted that 16,521 people have liked her profile on Bumble, which instantly went viral.

"Bangalore really needs more women," she said in her viral post on X.

An investor approached Gupta with a distinctive deal that, at first, brought about bursts of laughter from the woman. Yet, the investor insisted on the gravity of his proposal, suggesting otherwise.

The offer was simple yet strategic. The investor requested this woman to incorporate a specific line in her conversations or endorsements to founders, a line that encourages them to invest their money in the investor's fund. If she does and the founders end up investing money in the fund, then a percentage of the amount invested would be offered to her in return.

After hearing the proposal, the woman couldn't stop laughing, but the investor responded by insisting he was serious about the concept.

The post, shared widely across various platforms, comes from an anonymous woman who claims to have struck gold using the popular dating app, Bumble.

"My girl is going to be rich," one user wrote. "Distribution wins always, even if it's through bumble," another user wrote. "I want to hear the impression count," another user wrote.

“Met people on NYC who knew how many Bumble matches you have,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Have mixed feelings about this one.”

Also Read: Amid India-Canada row, property confiscation notice pasted outside Nijjar’s house near Jalandhar

Published on: Sep 23, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement