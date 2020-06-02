Penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5: Check how to watch, significance, timings

Skywatchers in parts of India, Africa, Europe, and Australia will be able to observe a penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5, Friday. This lunar eclipse is also known as "Strawberry lunar eclipse". During this event, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into Earth's penumbra. It usually occurs two weeks before an annular solar eclipse. On June 21 the first annular solar eclipse of the year will occur.

This will be the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020. The first one occurred from January 10 to January 11. There will be a total of four penumbral lunar eclipses this year. Apart from the one on June 5 and January 10, the other penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will occur on July 4-5 and November 29-30.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth, the Sun and the Moon are in an imperfect alignment. The Earth partially blocks the Sun's light from reaching the moon with the penumbra-the outer portion of its shadow, thus making the eclipse seem like a normal Full Moon, just a little fainter. In the penumbral lunar eclipse the regions eclipsed by the earth appear slightly fainter than the rest of the Moon.

What is the Strawberry Moon

The strawberry moon signifies a short season for harvesting strawberries or blooming of roses. It also has other names like the Honey Moon, Mead Moon and even Rose Moon.

Penumbral moon eclipse timings

The event will begin at around 11:15 pm IST and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse will end at around 2:34 am IST on June 6.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible on June 5

The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe.

How to watch penumbral lunar eclipse

If clouds remain clear, the lunar eclipse can be seen from all parts of the country with naked eye. No special equipment would be needed to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse.