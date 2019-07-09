Pepsi ropes in 87-year-old Charulata Patel as 'swag star' in new ad campaign

The 87-year-old Charulata Patel, who rose to fame after she was spotted at Brimingham stadium in England cheering the 'Men in Blue' during the World Cup match against Bangladesh last week, will now be seen in a Pepsi-Co's advertisement.

Pepsi Co has collaborated with the octogenarian, acknowledging her love for cricket as she was spotted blowing a vuvuzela in the India- Bangladesh World Cup match 2019.

In the Pepsi's 'swag campaign' Charulata has been featured as its latest 'swag star'.