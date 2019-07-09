scorecardresearch
Pepsi ropes in 87-year-old Charulata Patel as 'swag star' in new ad campaign

In the Pepsi India's 'swag campaign' Charulata has been featured as its latest 'swag star

Charulata Patel in Pepsi India's 'Har ghoont mein swag' campaign Charulata Patel in Pepsi India's 'Har ghoont mein swag' campaign

The 87-year-old Charulata Patel, who rose to fame after she was spotted at Brimingham stadium in England cheering the 'Men in Blue' during the World Cup match against Bangladesh last week, will now be seen in a Pepsi-Co's advertisement.

Pepsi Co has collaborated with the octogenarian,  acknowledging her love for cricket as she was spotted blowing a vuvuzela in the India- Bangladesh World Cup match 2019.

In the Pepsi's 'swag campaign' Charulata has been featured as its latest 'swag star'.

"A few days back, Amul also payed a tribute to this super fan by dedicating a doodle to which it captioned, "Grandmother India...for fans old and young", The Economic Times reported.

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also met Mrs Patel after Birhingham match, where Captain Kohli promised to pay her tickets for the tournament.

Also read: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor, Virat Kohli takes blessings from 'super dadi'

