Planning an IndiGo trip? Book before August 6 to win a free flight worth up to ₹10,000

The social media announcement coincided with the launch of the airline's three-day promotional campaign, under which passengers booking eligible domestic flights directly through IndiGo's official platforms can enter a lucky draw to win a free ticket. According to the airline, the campaign is part of its 20th birthday celebrations and aims to thank millions of customers who have flown with IndiGo over the years. The Economic Times first reported the offer.

20 years of connecting the dots. 💙

And to celebrate, we're giving away 20,000 free tickets! Book now: https://t.co/hYmGoh6ojU. #IndiGo20 pic.twitter.com/A0NVwqDs1S — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 3, 2026

How the IndiGoFree campaign works

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Customers booking domestic flights between August 4 and August 6, 2026, through the IndiGo website, mobile app, or AI-powered virtual assistant 6Eskai, will automatically become eligible for the lucky draw.

The offer excludes bookings made through travel agents or third-party travel portals. It is valid for Economy and IndiGoStretch bookings, including both one-way and return journeys.

After the booking window closes, winners will be selected randomly and informed via email and WhatsApp. Selected passengers will have to answer a simple question, with up to three attempts allowed. Those who answer correctly will receive a refund of their booking amount, capped at ₹10,000 per Passenger Name Record (PNR), within three to five business days.

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Celebrating two decades of growth

The campaign marks a major milestone for IndiGo, which has grown from a low-cost domestic carrier into India's largest airline over the past 20 years.

According to the airline, it now operates a fleet of more than 430 aircraft, flies around 2,200 daily flights, connects over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations, and carries more than 123 million passengers during FY26. With the IndiGoFree campaign, the airline is using its anniversary celebrations to reward loyal customers while encouraging more travellers to book directly through its digital platforms.