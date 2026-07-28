All decks clear for Willie Walsh taking over as IndiGo CEO

A trained commercial pilot himself, Walsh is known for drastic cost-cutting in his previous stints as CEO at Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus and British Airways. He is known in the industry as “Slasher” Walsh for his cost-cutting strategies.

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IndiGo has seen management overhaul after the December 2025 operational meltdown. The disruptions impacted over 900,000 passengers as operations of the country’s largest airline by market share were disrupted after the pilot duty norms came into effect.

The DGCA imposed a Rs 22-crore fine on IndiGo and cut its winter schedule by 10%. The episode led to the exit of Pieter Elbers on March 10.

There have been a few more exits after the fiasco. Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, quit the airline in April. He was with IndiGo for the past four years and looked after its international sales strategy.

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Airline CFO Gaurav Negi also moved on from IndiGo and has been appointed as advisor to Managing Director Rahul Bhatia. Dy CFO Kiran Thadimarri has been appointed the new CFO effective July 28.

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