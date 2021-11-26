Platform ticket price reduced to pre-COVID era rate at these stations

The Indian Railways has decided to reduce the prices of platform tickets back to pre-COVID-19 era rates. The tickets will now be available for Rs 10.

Earlier, Indian Railways had increased the price of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 30 at stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision comes a day after Central Railways decided to reduce the price of platform tickets at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel were the key stations where platform tickets have been reduced.

"Mumbai Division of Central Railway has decided to roll back the platform ticket fare from Rs 50/- to Rs 10/- at Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations with immediate effect," read the official release.

Due to a decline in COVID-19 cases, Indian Railways also recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," wrote the Railway Board in a letter to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) directing it to resume the services.

Since March 2020, the railways had suspended food catering business and other services, such as providing bedrolls, blankets, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdown. The suspension of catering services also affected the employment of lakhs of people.

Also Read: IRCTC: Indian Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers

Also Read: Indian Railways: IRCTC restores serving of cooked meals in these premium trains: Full list here