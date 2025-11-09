'Please be online': Viral post on leave approval triggers debate on Indian vs Japanese managers

A Reddit post contrasting the responses of Indian and Japanese managers to a leave request has sparked a lively debate about workplace culture, trust, and the deeper values that shape professional interactions across countries.

The viral thread features two side-by-side screenshots that have struck a chord with thousands. The Japanese manager's reply was polite and empathetic: “Good day! Well noted. Please be careful on your way home.” The Indian manager’s response, by contrast, was curt: “Approved. Please be online on Teams and mail.”

The post’s author explained that both managers had granted the same request — time off for urgent personal work — but the difference in tone left a strong impression. “The Indian is acting as if he’s doing me a personal favour by approving my leave,” the user wrote.

What began as a simple comparison quickly turned into a broader conversation about managerial attitudes, employee well-being, and regional norms around work and authority.

Many Reddit users chimed in with personal anecdotes. One recounted working under a Ukrainian project manager who would respond to sick leave with: “Get well soon, may God heal you.” It made the commenter feel guilty about faking illness. In contrast, their Indian manager’s first instinct was suspicion: “Why are you sick on a Monday morning?”

Another user highlighted how work-life balance differs starkly across countries. “I have UK people on my team… Some people are gone for months at a time,” they wrote, adding that the workload in Indian teams often feels disproportionately high. “We’re on average about four times more productive than them.”

Some tried to explain why Indian managers may come off as more rigid. “They too have risen up the ranks and used similar tactics to get leaves,” one user noted. “Which is why they can spot it when their team members do the same.”

This led to deeper reflections on societal norms. “We live in a low-trust society,” one comment read. “Japanese, Ukrainian, and most Western workplaces are high-trust societies, which is why managers there tend to believe employees.”

Others pushed back against singling out Indian work culture for skepticism. “Applying for sick leave when you’re not sick isn’t unique to India — it happens everywhere,” a commenter pointed out. “That’s why in many countries, companies only ask for a doctor’s note if you’re off for more than three days.”