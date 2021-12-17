'Please explain': Priyanka Chopra criticises news outlet for calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas' 

Priyanka Chopra in a recent Instagram story lashed out on a news outlet for referring to her as "wife of Nick Jonas". Chopra criticised the outlet for referring to her as Nick Jonas' wife despite having a successful independent career.

She shared a snippet of an interview from Good Morning America about her recent movie, 'The Matrix Resurrections', which she is currently promoting.

Highlighting the text, Priyanka wrote, “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’."

She also said, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDB link to my bio?"

Chopra also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in the post.

The Quantico star is set to make her debut in the Matrix universe as the older Sati in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. Chopra has actively been sharing photos from the film’s promotions on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is the first South Asian woman to lead the cast of an American television show - Quantico - and has featured in many Hollywood projects. She has featured in nearly 70 films in her career.

She was recently filming for Russo Brothers' new series Citadel. The actress, last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, is also a producer, an author, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka married singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018.