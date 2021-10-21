PM Modi inaugurates 806-bedded 'Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Jhajjar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation's Dharamshala ‘Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan’ at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Addressing a healthcare related programme in Jhajjar. https://t.co/cVmm8pZYIA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, “AIIMS is one of the most premier hospitals and medical educational institutions in India, and we are honoured to be able to support this cause, in our aim to help cancer patients and their families especially the underprivileged. We thank our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi for gracing this occasion. We would like to dedicate this facility to the needy patients in our country.”

Aarti Vij, Chairperson – Media & Protocol, AIIMS, said,” We thank Infosys Foundation for their unwavering support in helping those who need it. Many of our patients at AIIMS come from underprivileged backgrounds and are unable to help fund their treatment and other related expenses."

Apart from the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion.

"The Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan will help accommodate patients and their families free of cost. We are grateful to Infosys Foundation for coming forward and helping us out in this endeavour,“ Vij added.

The 806-bedded Vishram Sadan is a part of Infosys' corporate social responsibility (CSR) and will provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the cancer patients, said Infosys in a press note.

The Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan is a ten-storey structure that has been built 271,250 sq. ft area and costs Rs 93 crores. Infosys Foundation’s this initiative further adds to its efforts to expand hospital facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the public, it added.

The Foundation had also supported the construction of the ‘Infosys Foundation Asha Nivas’ Dharamshala at The Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai, a multi-disciplinary Outpatient Department (OPD) block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, and a Silver Jubilee medical block at the Ramakrishna Sevashrama in Pavagada, Karnataka.

Also Read: Salaries in India to increase by 9.3% in 2022: Willis Towers Watson survey

Also Read: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB teams reach Shah Rukh Khan's home; Ananya Pandey's house searched too

Also Read: A day well spent with the Tesla Model 3 on Indian roads