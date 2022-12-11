PM Modi purchases ticket to board Nagpur Metro; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first phase of Nagpur Metro to the nation on Sunday. He flagged off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station.

Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

After inaugurating the first phase, PM Modi took a ride in the metro train. He purchased his ticket at a counter to board the metro. He was seen interacting with students during the metro journey, a video shared by BJP's official Twitter handle showed.

On the metro journey, the PM inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities.

Also, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur from platform number 1 of the Nagpur Railway Station. He inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and also took stock of the development plans of the Nagpur and Ajni Railway Stations. The travel time from Nagpur to Bilaspur will be reduced to 5 hours 30 mins from 7-8 hours.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.



