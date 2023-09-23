PM Modi to lay foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi today; see details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday and lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium there at around 1:30 pm.

"International cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world class sports infrastructure," an official statement read.

The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in more than 30-acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent shaped roof covers, trident shaped flood-lights, ghat steps-based seating, Bilvipatra shaped metallic sheets on the facade, the statement further read.

The international stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government, in a press statement on Thursday, said that it has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire the land for the stadium while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will spend Rs 330 crore on its construction.

According to the statement, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri, among others are likely to attend the ceremony. BCCI President Roger Binny, its Vice President Rajiv Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah will attend the event.

During his Varanasi trip, PM Modi will also visit Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also dedicate to Nation 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme.

16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya across Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to Covid-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of children.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Kashi has led to the conceptualization of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav.

