PM Narendra Modi most followed world leader on Instagram for second year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed global leader on photo sharing platform Instagram for the second time in a row. The Indian PM ranked top with 15.5 million followers on Instagram.

According to the Twiplomacy study 2018 by public relations and communications firm BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Global, the Indian Prime Minister is the most effective world leader on Instagram, with his 80 posts receiving 873,302 interactions on average. Interestingly, Modi follows no one on Instagram.

The second most followed world leader on Instagram is the Indonesian President Joko Widodo with 12.2 million followers, which has more than doubled in the past 12 months. The third-most followed world leader in the world in US President Donald Trump with 10.09 million followers.

Moreover, the picture of PM Modi with the newlywed Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has become the most liked picture posted by any world leader. The picture with three eminent personalities from politics, cricket and cinema boasting a combined fan base of 55 million on Instagram received 1,834,707 hearts.

Pictures from birthdays, weddings and private moments with the family, wife, children and grandchildren on holidays tend to garner the best interactions on Instagram, the report said. Selfies get similar attention on Instagram.

Another picture posted on PM Modi's Instagram account, where he is standing at a bus stand in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum 2018 is the second most liked picture with 1,635,978 likes.

While Modi's Instagram account carries a third of the number of pictures Donald Trump posts, Modi's interaction rate is much better at 7.11 per cent in comparison to the Trump's 1.58 per cent. However, Trump happens to be the most active on Instagram, gaining 216 million interactions during the last one year. Modi, who has more followers managed an interaction rate of only 69 million during the same time.