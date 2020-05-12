PM Modi 5th coronavirus address: Lockdown 4.0 suspense continues; Rs 20 lakh crore package announced

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the suspense on the much-awaited second economic stimulus, the same for the next phase of coronavirus lockdown will continue for a few more days. Addressing the nation today, the Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore Special Economic Package, equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP. He added that the details for the package will be shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in near future. PM Modi assured that this package will have provisions to help every strata of the Indian society. He added that this economic package will focus on MSMEs and local manufacturing. This economic package will have provisions to better the efficiency of sectors and ensure quality, he further said.

As for the next phase of coronavirus lockdown, PM Modi said that the details for Lockdown 4.0 will be made public, after incorporating inputs from the states, before May 18. He added that the next lockdown extension will bring new rules and regulations with it.

During his address, PM Modi stressed on making India self-reliant in order to tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "The pandemic has shows us the importance of local manufacturing, market, supply chain. 'Local' has saved us all," said PM Modi.

He added that India has taken the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity. To exemplify this, he stated that as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, India now manufactures 2 lakh PPEs and 2 lakh N95 masks daily.

9:30 PM: INS Magar carrying 202 Indian nationals reaches Kochi

As part of Samudra Setu program under Vande Bharat Mission, INS Magar carrying 202 Indian nationals reached Kochi on Tuesday evening. This includes 23 women and three children.

202 Indian nationals including 23 women and three children onboard INS Magar deployed by Indian Navy as part of #OperationSamudraSetu under the Vande Bharat Mission from Maldives reached Kochi Port in Kerala today: Indian Navy

9:20 pm: 201 cases, 4 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today

As many as 201 more COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. With this, total number of cases in the state increased to 3,986, including 1,901 active cases, 1,860 recovered and 225 deaths, says state health department.

8.34 pm: "We can make India self reliant. We will make India self reliant," says PM Modi.

8.31 pm: "Lockdown 4.0 will be in a completely new flavour, with new rules. Based on inputs from states, information about Lockdown 4.0 will be given to you before May 18," says PM Modi.

8.30 pm: Be vocal for your local, says PM Modi.

8.28 pm: "The pandemic has shows us the importance of local manufacturing, market, supply chain. 'Local' has saved us all," says PM Modi

8.27 pm: The Special Economic Package will have something for every section, says PM Modi.

8.26 pm: This economic package has provisions to better the efficiency of sectors and ensure quality, says PM Modi.

8.25 pm: Economic package is for the middle-class who pay their taxes responsibly, for the ones who are fighting tirelessly, for the industries, says PM Modi.

8.22 pm: Land, labour, liquidity and laws will be in focus under this package, says PM Modi.

8.20 pm: PM Modi announces a Special Economic Package worth Rs 20 lakh crore.

8.18 pm: PM Modi lists 5 pillars of self-reliant India: Economy, infrastructure, technology-based system, vibrant demography, and demand.

8.17 pm: "No goal is impossible if we are determined. No road is difficult. And today, we have will as well as means to achieve that. The aim is to make India self-reliant," says PM Modi.

8.17 pm: "I have seen the destruction of the Kutch earthquake in front of my eyes. There was debris everywhere. It appeared that Kutch was in the grasp of death. It didn't seem like we would make out of it. But then Kutch got better and moved forward," says PM Modi.

8.16 pm: "We have the resources. We have the power. We have the best talent in the world. We will make best products. Will improve our product quality. Will make the supply chain more modern. We can do this and we will definitely do this," says PM Modi.

8.15 pm: "At the beginning of this century, the world faced Y2K crisis. Indian researchers helped the world to overcome it," says PM Modi

8.14 pm: The world has started believing that India can contribute a lot for the greater good of humanity, says PM Modi.

8.12 pm: "When India talks about self-sufficiency, it talks about self-centered system. Behind India's aim to become self-sufficient reflects its aim for world happiness, cooperation and peace," says Modi.

8.12 pm: When the world is today fighting for its life, India's medicines have brought a new ray of hope, says PM Modi.

8.10 pm: India's actions have an impact on world's welfare, says PM Modi.

8.08 pm: This has happened because India turned a crisis into an opportunity, says PM Modi.

8.07 pm: "When the corona crisis began, not a single PPE kit was made in India. N-95 production was also meagre. Today the situation is different. India produces 2 lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N-95 masks every day," says PM Modi.

8.06 pm: This crisis has brought an opportunity for India, says PM Modi.

8.04 pm: "It is our responsibility to ensure that 21st Century belong to India. The path to this is one: self-dependent India," says PM Modi.

8.03 pm: We have to protect ourselves and move forward, says PM Modi.

8.02 pm: This crisis is unprecedented, but we will not yield, says PM Modi.

8.02 pm: Lot of families in India have lost their dear ones to coronavirus, says PM Modi.

7.59 pm: As per sources, Lockdown 4.0 might see easier rules for red zone, with stringent restrictions to continue only in containment zone within Red Zone.

7.56 pm: Several CMs have asked PM Modi to halt passenger train services in their respective states in view of rising COVID-19 cases. A plan of action in this regard might come up in PM Modi's address today.

7.47 pm: Along with demands of lockdown extension, several states are of the view that they should be granted the power to classify districts under Red, Orange and Green zones. PM Modi is likely to fulfill this demand.

7.41 pm: PM Modi had asked states to explore the tourism opportunities in Orange and Green zones, as European tourism has been badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. He might share more details regarding this in his address today.

7.37 pm: Some states have demanded extension of lockdown amid rising number of coronavirus cases. The Prime Minister is likely to make an announcement in this regard.

7.35 pm: The 'Jan Se Jag Tak' motto, meaning from individual to the world, is expected to be mentioned in PM Modi's speech tonight.

7.32 pm: In his address tonight, PM Narendra Modi is likely to focus on labour migration, problems faced by migrant workers and steps taken by the Centre to remedy them, easing lockdown norms in Red Zones, and more powers and responsibilities to states in deciding their next course of action in coronavirus management.

7.27 pm: Talking to chief ministers yesterday, PM Narendra Modi had asked states to explore tourism opportunities in orange and green zones, given the dire situation in other popular tourist destinations.

7.26 pm: Lockdown norms likely to be diluted, as few states are in favour to decide their zones (red, orange, green) and kind of relaxation required there

7.15 pm: In the meeting yesterday, PM Narendra Modi clearly indicated that states will have more says this time and asked them to come up with their suggestion by May 15.

7.00 pm: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8PM tonight.