PM praises Tata Group for importing cryogenic containers to mitigate oxygen crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Tata Group for importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen to support the healthcare system as India faces a shortage of the life-saving gas used in hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Modi, in a Tweet, said, "Compassionate gestures by the Tata Group. Together, the Indians will fight COVID-19."

"The Tata Group is importing 24 ultra-low temperature containers to transport liquid oxygen and alleviate domestic oxygen deficiencies. #ThisIsTata," the group said in a social media post.

"Given the oxygen crisis, we are putting in all our efforts to support India's healthcare infrastructure," Tata Group said.

It added that the group is "committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID-19." The import of the cryogenic containers via chartered flights to mitigate the oxygen crisis is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure, the group added.

Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday night, said that the government would ensure the supply of medical oxygen across India, with the help of both public and private entities.

Modi also called on all stakeholders, including the pharma industry, to collectively address the lack of oxygen cylinders in the country.

Last year when the first wave of COVID-19 struck India, Tata Group had imported ventilators, PPE kits, masks, gloves, as well as COVID-19 testing kits from countries like the US, China and South Korea.

The Tatas had also pledged Rs 1,500 crore for battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced Rs 1,000 crore support, over and above Rs 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts.

