'Possibly employee of...': Bengaluru woman caught working on laptop while driving

Hustle! Grind! Repeat! That's the cycle that has engulfed the psyche of Indian I-T sector employees. This cycle more often than not entails long work hours, sleepless nights, and forgotten lunch breaks. A woman in Bengaluru, however, took it too far.

The woman in question was caught working on her laptop while driving on the busy streets of Bengaluru. The police issued a stern warning to the woman for her reckless behaviour. The video of the incident was shared by DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru, on his social media handle.

He also shared a photo of the woman being held by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, which went viral on X (formerly Twitter). While sharing the video and photo, DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru wrote: "Work from home, not from car while driving."

"work from home not from car while driving" pic.twitter.com/QhTDoaw83R — DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru (@DCPTrNorthBCP) February 12, 2025

Netizens were quick to corner India's corporate honchos such as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan over their comments on work-life balance. Some users, however, condemned the woman for her irresponsible behaviour but also wondered what kind of work pressure she must be dealing with.

"Possibly employee of L&T or Infosys!" a user commented.

"Probably she had taken advise of L&T chairman very seriously (sic)," another user wrote.

"Her company & managers name should be revealed and an FIR lodged on the company ceo & manager. CEO's claiming to work 90 hours have made these meaningless meetings & deliverables which is exploited," a third user wrote.

"May be infy employee.. trying to squeeze in 2 hours extra per day in traffic (sic)," a fourth user noted.

"Highly irresponsible woman ! It would be interesting to see if she did this under pressure from her company," yet another user wrote.

"Cancel their DL permanently. They will surely hit someone & kill," a user wrote.

While Murthy advocated for a 70-hour work week, Subrahmanyan pushed the envelope too far by proposing a 90-hour work week which would include working on Sundays.

He even went onto question what is it that employees have to do at home. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."