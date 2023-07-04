'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan debuts on Instagram, gains 1 million followers within few hours

Actor Pawan Kalyan created a sensation on Instagram as he made his debut on July 4. Within a few hours of joining the popular social media platform, the actor, who is known as 'Power Star,' garnered an impressive 1 million followers, even though he hasn't posted anything on his account yet.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan rejoiced at his arrival on Instagram and expressed their excitement through heartfelt posts on Twitter. The anticipation had been building among his followers, and now they eagerly await his first Instagram post.

Previously, Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan's brother, hinted at his Instagram debut by sharing posters from some of his iconic movies like "Johnny" (2004), "Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi" (1996), and "Agnyaathavaasi" (2018). In the caption, Nagendra Babu wrote, "Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect."

While juggling cinema and politics, Pawan Kalyan is known to have struck a perfect balance. Currently, he is immersed in the dubbing works of his upcoming film, "Bro," featuring Sai Dharam Tej. The highly-anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 28.

Pawan Kalyan's Instagram debut may have been silent, but his verified page on the platform speaks volumes. Fans and followers of the actor warmly welcomed him to Instagram, expressing their joy through numerous celebratory tweets.

People leader #PawanKalyan is now on the Instagram platform.



Reached 1M REAL followers in a jiffy.



Presenting the TFI actor with the most Insta followers in first 24 hours, without any prior announcement or not even a single post being shared 🔥🔥



' @PawanKalyan stood at 9th place in fastest 1 million followers in world🔥💥



On the political front, Kalyan remains actively engaged in campaigning for his political party, Janasena.