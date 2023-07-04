scorecardresearch
'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan debuts on Instagram, gains 1 million followers within few hours

His fans were delighted and celebrated his arrival on the social media platform with sweet posts on Twitter. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Pawan Kalyan on Instagram, and now they are waiting for his first post.

The anticipation had been building among his followers, and now they eagerly await his first Instagram post The anticipation had been building among his followers, and now they eagerly await his first Instagram post

Actor Pawan Kalyan created a sensation on Instagram as he made his debut on July 4. Within a few hours of joining the popular social media platform, the actor, who is known as 'Power Star,' garnered an impressive 1 million followers, even though he hasn't posted anything on his account yet.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan rejoiced at his arrival on Instagram and expressed their excitement through heartfelt posts on Twitter. The anticipation had been building among his followers, and now they eagerly await his first Instagram post.

Previously, Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan's brother, hinted at his Instagram debut by sharing posters from some of his iconic movies like "Johnny" (2004), "Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi" (1996), and "Agnyaathavaasi" (2018). In the caption, Nagendra Babu wrote, "Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect."

While juggling cinema and politics, Pawan Kalyan is known to have struck a perfect balance. Currently, he is immersed in the dubbing works of his upcoming film, "Bro," featuring Sai Dharam Tej. The highly-anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 28.

Pawan Kalyan's Instagram debut may have been silent, but his verified page on the platform speaks volumes. Fans and followers of the actor warmly welcomed him to Instagram, expressing their joy through numerous celebratory tweets.

On the political front, Kalyan remains actively engaged in campaigning for his political party, Janasena.

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
