Pranab Mukherjee health update: Ex-President in deep coma, ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who's under strict medical care since August 10, is still in deep coma and continues to be on ventilator support, the Delhi cantonment's Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former President, who is 84 years old, is being treated for respiratory and lung infections. But doctors have said his renal parameters have also deranged. "Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

Also read: No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health, say doctors

Doctors had recently conducted a surgery to remove clot from his brain. Mukherjee, who was 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his admission at the hospital.

Doctors on Tuesday said there's no change in his medical condition and that he continues to be on ventilator support. However, his vital parameters are stable.

The family of the former president has been visiting him at the hospital. His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee had earlier said his father was showing "positive signs of improvement". However, on August 19, his health condition declined as he developed a lung infection.

Also read: No change in ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's health, continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital