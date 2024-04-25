Prepare for these 12 questions to crush your next job interview: Digiwink founder shares top insights

Job interviews can be really tough. It's like trying to walk through a field not knowing the path completely. Candidates often feel anxious because they don't know what questions they'll be asked.

Md Riyazuddin, the founder of Digiwink, a digital marketing and content creation firm, has shared his insights guidance for job seekers worldwide. With a keen understanding of the details of the recruitment process, Riyazuddin recently took to LinkedIn and shared a list of 12 questions that will help the candidates to prepare for their job interviews.

"Prepare for these 12 questions to crush your next job interview," said Riyazuddin as he shared a cheat sheet of questions curated to help candidates shine during interviews. Each question was strategically chosen to showcase different aspects of a candidate's capabilities and suitability for the role.

He also highlighted key areas that candidates should focus on to maximise their chances of success. Personal experiences, ethical dilemmas, and problem-solving skills emerged as crucial topics for discussion. He stressed the significance of articulating what sets candidates apart, a factor that can significantly enhance their candidacy.

The first question he shared was, "Tell me your story," prompts candidates to narrate their professional journey, demonstrating how their past experiences have shaped their suitability for the position at hand. According to Riyazuddin, this allows candidates to articulate their passion for the company and its mission, using concrete examples from their past endeavours.

Other questions on the list delve into problem-solving abilities, teamwork, time management, strengths, weaknesses, and conflict resolution skills. Each question offers candidates an opportunity to showcase their unique capabilities and approach to challenges in the workplace.

Riyazuddin's post has received significant attention, with over 360 reactions and sparking engaging discussions in the comments section. Job seekers and professionals alike have expressed appreciation for the valuable guidance, recognising its potential to transform interview experiences and elevate career prospects.