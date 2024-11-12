Preparing for NEET, now an auto driver: Redditor shares bizarre encounter with Rapido driver who wanted to be 'Hanuman ji'

In a recent Reddit post, user Low-Formal6924 shared an unusual encounter with a Rapido driver that highlighted the unexpected conversations that can arise during ridesharing.

In the post titled, "My rapido driver told me he wanted to be Hanuman Ji (????)," the Redditor explained how the incident took place around 3-4 PM when the user needed a quick ride home from a friend's house. Upon booking the ride, the driver called to inform them that he was wearing a Swiggy uniform, to which the user replied, "aap ajao" (come on).

As the ride progressed, the driver engaged in conversation, initially asking about the user’s academic pursuits. He suggested that she should consider modelling, saying, “Madam, you should do modelling instead, put in some hard work and go to Mumbai.” The user, not interested in modelling, simply laughed and declined.

The conversation took a more serious turn when the driver shared his own story. He reminisced about his days as a school topper preparing for the NEET exam. However, he claimed that everything changed for him during a yoga session when he felt the presence of Hanuman Ji, a revered figure in Hindu mythology.

From that moment, he believed he was destined to become a godlike figure, dedicating his life to helping others eradicate disease. Unfortunately, he expressed regret over how his quest to emulate Hanuman Ji led to personal setbacks, ultimately resulting in him driving for a living.

The user noted that the driver seemed genuinely sad as if he was venting rather than seeking a response. When the ride concluded, she wished him well, saying, “take care."

While the story may sound surreal to some, it resonated with other Reddit users who shared similar experiences. One commenter noted, “One guy told me about his whole family life, and I just kept listening because I feel 'most people are lonely nowadays' and they don’t have anybody to talk to.”

Another user chimed in with a humorous anecdote: “Omg I have a dozen cab driver stories like this. We actually once had a driver for office who believed that there was a man living INSIDE the engine who makes the engine run.”

However, not all reactions were light-hearted. One user expressed concern, stating, “You've met a psychopath. All psychos have a God complex. Better spend on Autos or cabs instead of risking your life and izzat. You got lucky this time. You're a Girl. Never forget. Also, make sure he’s not stalking you now.”