Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express; See ticket price and more details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off India's 13th Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. With this launch, now south India has two semi-high-speed trains.

Previously, PM Modi also flagged off India's 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. Today itself, the PM also inaugurated the new terminal at the Chennai Airport. During his two-day visit, the PM will also oversee multiple other projects to aid development in Tamil Nadu.

This new train on this route will reduce travel time between Chennai and Coimbatore and will cover the distance in 5 hours and 50 minutes, reducing the travel time by around 1 hour and 20 minutes. This train will be opening at 130 kmph, which will reduce the travel time.

The train will start from Coimbatore Junction and will pass through Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, and MGR Chennai CTL. The journey will begin at 6 am and will conclude in Chennai at 11:50 am.

Ticket Price

The cost for a ticket on this train will be Rs 1,365 from Chennai and Coimbatore, which includes a catering fee of Rs 308 that is optional, and Rs 2,485 for Executive Class service between the two stations, which also includes a catering fee of Rs 369.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan shared that the train on this route has garnered a tremendous amount of support from the public and is in "huge demand among the passengers" prior to the train departing.

She further said that within 30 minutes of starting the reservations, every seat on the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express got booked. It is worth noting that this is the state's second running semi-high-speed train.